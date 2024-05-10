'Border 2' Starring Sunny Deol and Ayushmann Khurrana Expected to Release in January 2026, Says Report

According to reports it is said that the Sequel of 1997 Military based movie 'Border' is likely to release on big screen in January next year. The movie is currently in writing stage for a year and finally team has cracked the script. The Movie features Sunny Deol, and 'Andhadhun' Actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

The entertainment media site Pinkvilla source reported that the makers are planning to release this movie on 23rd January 2026. Border 2 has been in development for over a year, with a script that aims to meet the high expectations set by the original movie, 'Border,' released in 1997.

Sunny Deol and Ayushmann Khurrana are very excited to embark on this journey by the end of the year,' a source involved in the production said. The film, directed by Anurag Singh, is expected to be 'the biggest war film of India.'

The original 'Border,' written, produced, and directed by JP Dutta, is based on the Battle of Longewala during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. It starred Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, and others.

'Border 2' will be produced by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. Its 2026 release will coincide with the 29th anniversary of the original 'Border.' Sunny Deol hinted at the project's revival in a recent interview, saying it had been planned for 2015 but was delayed due to the poor performance of one of his films. "Now, everyone wants to make it," he said with a laugh.