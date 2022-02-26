Box Office Collection Day 1: Gangubai Kathiawadi earns Rs 10.5 crore

Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed and Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi hit the theatres on Friday. The story revolves around a young woman who was forced into prostitution and how she became a prominent and celebrated figure in the Kamathipua red-light district of Mumbai.

Housefull boards can be seen outside the cinema on the first day. The movie has grossed Rs 10.5 crore. There has been a lot of talk about this movie in the last few days. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie Gangubai Kathiawadi played by Alia Bhatt has impressed many. Songs and dialogues from movies are becoming hit on social media. It has become difficult to get tickets in many theaters.

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Huma Qureshi, Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raaz, Jim Sarbh, Chhaya Kadam, Mitali Jagtap, Indira Tiwari, Shantanu Maheshwari