Brad Pitt Speaks Out After French Woman Falls Victim to AI Scam Using His Likeness

A French woman was scammed out of $850 by a con artist impersonating Hollywood actor Brad Pitt, using AI-generated videos and edited images to deceive her. The 61-year-old actor described the incident as "awful," expressing shock and outrage that someone exploited his likeness to manipulate the woman into giving away a significant amount of money.

Pitt's response came after the scam gained media attention last week. A spokesperson stated, “It’s awful that scammers take advantage of the strong bond between fans and celebrities. This serves as an important reminder not to respond to unsolicited online messages, especially from actors who are not present on social networks,” as reported by The Daily Express US.

Pitt does not have verified accounts on major social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, or TikTok. The French police are currently investigating the scam, which aimed to extract large sums of money from victims.