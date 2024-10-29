Bradley Cooper was ‘shocked’ to be named Sexiest Man Alive in 2011

Los Angeles, Oct 29 Hollywood star Bradley Cooper was shocked when he was given the title of Sexiest Man Alive in 2011, revealing his close friend and actor Dax Shepard.

Shepard revealed that Cooper initially thought the magazine was "pulling a prank" on him.

Shepard, who is married to actress Kristen Bell, said on the 'Armchair Expert' podcast: "He genuinely thought when he was named Sexiest Man Alive that it was a bit - that PEOPLE magazine was pulling a prank. I’m like, ‘You handsome son of a. You have no idea how h****y everybody is for you.’"

Shepard believes Cooper is proof that even the rich and famous suffer from insecurities, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The podcast host said: "I'm interviewing people who are either acclaimed academics or politicians or movie stars. They are very high-status people, and almost without exception, the beautiful people think they're ugly, smart people think they're dumb, the rich people feel like they don't have enough."

Cooper has been dating supermodel Gigi Hadid since 2023, and a source recently revealed that they are "really happy in their relationship".

The insider told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Everything is going well with Gigi and Bradley and they’re really happy in their relationship. Their friends and family would love to see them get engaged soon, but also know that they are on their own path and timeline."

The celebrity duo have both been "open and honest" with each other about their long-term plans and ambitions.

The insider shared: "Communication has always been key between the two of them and they are both open and honest with each other about their future. They are also both dedicated when it comes to their work commitments and projects, loved ones, and parenthood. They have similar goals, which makes it very easy for them to connect."

