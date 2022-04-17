Brahmastra Movie: How much did Alia and Ranbir charge for 'Brahmastra'?

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on 14th April. After all, the newlyweds will be busy promoting their upcoming film. Yes, their movie 'Brahmastra' is ready for release. Alia and Ranbir will be seen together on the big screen for the first time in this film. Alia and Ranbir fell in love on the set of this movie.

Besides, both of them charged exorbitant fees for the film. According to Bollywood Life, Ranbir has taken the highest fee for the film. Yes, he has taken a maximum of Rs 25-30 crore for this film.

How much did Mrs. Kapoor i.e. Alia Bhatt charge for the film? It is learned that she has charged Rs 10 to 12 crore for 'Brahmastra'. Superstar Amitabh Bachchan is also in a pivotal role in the movie 'Brahmastra'. Amitabh has taken a fee of Rs 8 to 10 crore for this film. Southern superstar Nagarjuna is also a part of the film. He is rumored to have taken Rs 9-10 crore for the film. Mouni Roy will also be seen in the film. She is rumored to have taken a fee of Rs 3 crore for the film.

The shooting of 'Brahmastra' has been going on for the last five years. The film is being made in three parts. The first part is set to release on September 9. Ranbir will be seen in the role of Shiva. Apart from Hindi, the film will be screened simultaneously in five languages namely Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.