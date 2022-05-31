Brahmastra Teaser: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna pack a punch

Actor Ranbir Kapoor and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji are currently promoting their upcoming film Brahmastra. They are in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam. In the midst of all this the makers have unveiled the teaser of the film. The 32 second teaser gave an intriguing glimpse of the entire cast of Brahmastra which includes Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Sharing the teaser, Alia wrote, “In just 100 days, BRAHMĀSTRA: Part One will be all yours”.Brahmastra trailer will be releasing on June 15 while the movie will be hitting the screens on September 9 this year. Produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures, the magnum opus will release theatrically on 09.09.2022 across 5 Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada with a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Presented by SS Rajamouli in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam

