Breaking! Comic actor Vadivelu tested positive for covid-19

Tamil superstar Vadivelu, tested positive for Covid-19 it is reported that he is been infected by new variant Omicron.

Vadivelu is the legendary comedian in the south industry and was making his grand comeback after three years in Suraj's film 'Naai Sekar Returns'.

The film cast went to London for their song composition, and after they come back to India Vadivelu tested positive for Covid new variant Omicron.

The actor is now admitted to Sri Ramachandra Hospital, Chennai.

Earlier, actor Kamal Haasan was also tested positive for Covid and was admitted to the same hospital, he was in isolation till 10 days, before his discharged.

The Omicron cases are rising rapidly in the country in last 24 hours India recorded highest number of new cases, and the tally now climbs up to 358 in India.

Amid the rise of new variant which has high mutation power and increases rapidly among the people, government is urging citizens to take all necessary precautions, if the counts increases more in the country then there are chances of lockdown.