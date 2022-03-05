'Bridgerton' season two will feature this Bollywood song from Karan Johar's film

As the second season premiere date of the Netflix period drama 'Bridgerton' nears, the streaming platform has revealed that the show's new season will feature a cover version of a famous Bollywood song.

'Bridgerton' season 2 is going to include an orchestra cover of the title track from Karan Johar's 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', which has been composed by Kris Bowers.

Apart from this, the upcoming season will also feature a cover version of songs including Nirvana's 'Stay Away', Madonna's 'Material Girl', Rihanna's 'Diamonds', Robyn's 'Dancing on my own', Alanis Morissette's 'You Oughta know', Harry Styles' 'Sign of the times', Calvin Harris' 'How Deep is your love' and Miley Cyrus' 'Wrecking Ball'.

Speaking about these covers, showrunner Chris Van Dusen stated that there is a method to the madness, according to E! News.

He said, "I chose all of these songs for very specific reasons. Each one is incredibly powerful and deeply emotional in its own special way. I always try many different songs for any one scene before landing on the perfect one to use. This season, I couldn't be more thrilled about our musical playlist."

Agreeing to this series' music supervisor Justin Kamps said he is "excited for everyone to hear these songs," because even though they may be "huge songs that everyone knows," an instrumental version "breathes new life and brings them to a new audience."

The first season of 'Bridgerton' was also filled with classical covers of modern-day hits including Maroon 5's 'Girls Like You', Shawn Mendes' 'In My Blood', Taylor Swift's 'Wildest Dreams', among several others.

The teaser of the upcoming season was unveiled on the occasion of Valentine's Day. 'Bridgerton' season two, which will premiere on March 25, is based on Julia Quinn's novel 'The Viscount Who Loved Me', the second in Quinn's best-selling 'Bridgerton' series.

The show is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers and Chris Van Dusen. Van Dusen also serves as creator and showrunner.

( With inputs from ANI )

