Britney Spears: 'Gained weight, but at least I have a b*** now'

Los Angeles, June 4 Pop icon Britney Spears says she has gained weight.

The 41-year-old pop star took to social media on Sunday to share a video of herself dancing around to the Janet Jackson hit 'All Nite (Don't Stop)' where she wore white knee-high boots, turquoise bikini bottoms and white crop top and noted in the caption - which was initially in Spanish - that she has put on a few pounds but is now able to "move her butt" all day, reports 'Female First UK'.

She captioned the post: "I gained weight, but at least I have butt now and can move it all day!"

The 'Baby One More Time' hitmaker - who regained control of her multimillion dollar fortune and various aspects of her life since a conservatorship that had been governed by her family for over a decade was terminated in November 2021 - recently took to social media to seemingly deny rumours that she had had a breast enhancement in the early days of her career.

As per 'Female First UK', alongside a throwback snap of herself in a bra, Britntey - who has sons Sean, 17, and 16-year-old Jayden with ex-husband Kevin Federline but is now married to actor Sam Asghari - wrote on Instagram: "Only shoot I ever did in the woods !!! Way back before I had kids. The only thing I remember is my stylist saying 'Uhhhhhhhhhhh !!! Your b**** Britney a they're huge, what happened ???' I said I have no idea (sic)".

Just weeks ago, the 'Toxic' singer was reunited with her mother Lynne after years of not speaking amid the conservatorship battle.

