Britney Spears, Sam Asghari divorce settled based on prenuptial agreement

Washington [US], May 2 : Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have officially concluded their divorce proceedings, bringing an end to their marital journey after eight months of separation.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, the former couple upheld the terms of their prenuptial agreement, ensuring a smooth and amicable resolution to their split.

The documents reveal that Spears will retain possession of "miscellaneous jewellery" and other personal items, along with earnings accrued before, during, and after their marriage. Additionally, certain property assets will be divided according to the provisions outlined in their prenup.

Filed at a Los Angeles court late Wednesday night, the documents await the judge's signature to finalise the divorce. A source close to Spears reassured Page Six that rumours of her financial struggles are unfounded, highlighting her lucrative ventures, including a landmark book deal and potential movie rights.

Despite initial reports of a contentious separation, sources indicate that the divorce was settled amicably, largely due to the strength of their prenuptial agreement. Representatives for Spears and Asghari have not yet responded to requests for comment.

Last August, it was confirmed that Spears, 42, and Asghari, 30, had parted ways after 14 months of marriage amid allegations of infidelity. While Asghari initially sought to renegotiate the terms of the prenup, he eventually did not contest it.

Asghari filed for divorce on August 16, citing irreconcilable differences, and requested spousal support along with his attorneys' fees. Spears, represented by a powerhouse legal team, including celebrity family law attorney Laura Wasser, navigated the divorce proceedings effectively.

Following the divorce filing, the couple reached agreements on various matters, including the custody of their pets. Asghari retained ownership of one dog, Porsha, while Spears secured custody of four others.

With no children together, Spears and Asghari resolved their divorce without the complexities of parental custody rights. Their marriage, which commenced in June 2022, marked Spears' third union, following brief marriages to Jason Alexander and Kevin Federline.

