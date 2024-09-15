Britney Spears shares throwback pictures of her sons on their birthday

Washington [US], September 15 : Pop icon Britney Spears shared throwback pictures of her son, Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline on her social media handle, reported Page Six.

Britney posted several throwback pictures of herself with her sons. In the caption, Spears wrote a special birthday post for them.

"This month is my boys' birthdays !!! Happy BirthdaY..babies and I hope you get all your wishes and more !!!Psss does anyone have any clue why we're all looking up ???," she wrote in the caption.

Federline's attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, stated in June that Preston and Jayden were willing to reconcile with their mother following a promising phone call on Mother's Day.

"Obviously, reconciliation/reunification is a complex and time-consuming process," said Kaplan

"And the phone call was a good sign and a step in the right direction, but it's a process that takes more than just a phone call to accomplish," he added.

Federline and Spears agreed in their divorce settlement that child support for Jayden would continue until he turned 18 or graduated from high school.

In her memoir, 'The Woman in Me', she also opened up about motherhood and her sons. 'The Woman in Me' was published on October 24, 2023. "Being a mom was my dream come true," Spears added.

Preston and Jayden moved to Hawaii with Federline, his wife, Victoria Prince, and their two children in 2023, reported Page Six.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor