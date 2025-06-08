BTS Homecoming: ARMY Prepares for RM, V, Jimin and Jungkook’s Military Discharge

The long wait of BTS reunion is now over as four more members after Jin and J-hope will be discharged in less than two days. BTS RM and Taehyung will be discharged on June 10, while Jungkook and Jimin will be discharged on June 11. All four members have completed mandatory military services of 18 months, following which the south Korea has turned into purple land.

Buses, banner everywhere you can see welcome and congratulatory boards for members which says 'Jimin is back', 'Namjoon-ah, congratulations on your discharged'. Fans are super excited to see reunion of all 7 which is popularly known as OT7 with one member BTS Suga aka Min-yoongi, who will be discharged on June 21.

Ahead of BTS V, Jimin, Jungkook, RM's military discharge their managing agency Hybe has issued a notice and requested fans not to gather near military base to avoid any chaos. BTS marks its 12th anniversary this year, which is now extra special as almost group will be together after three whole year.

"Namjoon-ah, congratulations on your discharge!

And don't worry, we're already each other's will 💙 "



Pls the balloon banner for Joon 's discharge is so pretty 🥹💜



Vid & pic : RbibillyhillsM#방탄소년단RM#RM#김남준#Namjoonpic.twitter.com/YAMeSFKyVI — BANGTAN DELIGHT ¹⁰ BTS YEAR 💜 (@Lovly_mochitwin) June 7, 2025

Also Read: Celina Jaitly remembers her mom on her death anniversary: 'I look for signs of you every day'

The 2025 Festa, themed "Twelve O'Clock" inspired by their song "00:00 (Zero O'Clock)," symbolizing new beginnings, began May 31 with a video titled "[2025 FESTA] BTS News." BigHit Music will host a two-day offline event on June 13 and 14 at the KINTEX 2 Exhibition Centre in South Korea.

Excitement is heightened as RM and V will be discharged on June 10, followed by Jimin and Jungkook on June 11, with Suga joining later on June 21. This Festa not only commemorates BTS's journey but also heralds a fresh start with all seven members reunited.