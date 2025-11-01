BTS Jin Wraps Up RunSeokjin EP Tour Encore Concert with Emotional Reunion Featuring V, Jimin (Watch Video)

BTS is back in action with resuming their work activities post their mandatory military service. BTS Jin aka Kim-Seok-Jin concluded his two-day encore concerts for the Runseokjin tour on November 1st with a mix of laughter, tears, and strong emotions. On day 1 J-hope and Jungkook came as a surprise guest and left fan in awe and second day also got extra special as BTS other three members joined senior member.

On the Day 2 Vmin joined the stage. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung and Jimin's performance as audience cheered. This mini reunions left audience in pleasant shock. Although the audience wanted more songs from Jin, his piano performance and powerful vocals on "The Truth Untold" were a highlight. Taehyung performed his solo song "Love Me Again" live for the first time in almost two years, following his military service. He became emotional backstage, expressing his feelings about performing again.

[📰 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒] #RUNSEOKJIN_epTOUR_ENCORE has Officially Ended.. 🥺💜



— BTS Updates, News & Charts ⁷ (@_BTSMoments_) November 1, 2025

During a performance, Jin surprised fans by inviting Jimin onstage to sing, saying, "Jimin, do you wanna sing a song?" as the camera focused on Jimin's reaction. Fans expressed that "Jimin’s voice feels like Spring Days, soft, healing, and warm," highlighting the emotional impact. The group also performed hits like Idol, My Universe, and Spring Day. The most touching moment occurred when Jin revealed V was crying backstage because "He missed you (fans)."

Back then BTS fans saw an unexpected collab between Hollywood's one of the biggest stars, Tom Cruise, recently visited South Korea for his promotional tour of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. While he was on tour, he appeared on one of the popular variety shows of famous K-pop star and BTS member Kim Seok-jin, and their interaction with each other was an instant hit. Jin and Tom talked on various topics, but what hit the audience's chord was the response of Tom Cruise to BTS Jin's question.

A video of Jin asking Tom Do You know BTS? and Without hesitation, Cruise responded with a warm "Yes!" sparking immediate excitement worldwide. The playful exchange continued as Cruise repeated, "I know BTS," prompting laughter from Jin, who expressed his delight, stating, "Asking Tom Cruise this question makes me so happy."

In a heartwarming moment, Tom Cruise's declaration, "We all know BTS," visibly flustered Jin, who giggled with delight. Jin proudly shared the moment with his bandmates, stating into the camera, "Guys, Tom Cruise knows us." Cruise also congratulated BTS on their impressive career, adding, "I'm a big fan and I'm so happy to be on your show."