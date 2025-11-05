BTS RM Shares Rare Glimpse of His Family, ARMY Praises Rapper’s Bond and Openness

BTS RM Shares Rare Glimpse of His Family, ARMY Praises Rapper’s Bond and Openness

When it comes to the personal life celebrities prefer to maintain the distance from their fans. This is to keep their family members secure. South Korea's popular boy band group BTS is known for their bond and trust with their fandom Army. BTS members have openly talked about their personal life struggle but never revealed their family members for their safety.  However, recently BTS leader Kim Namjoon aka RM recently shared a photo of his family portrait on his official Instagram account. The trust that RM had on Army's reliving his family identify left them emotional.

On Wednesday BTS RM shared two images on his Instagram account. In first picture RM and his family is seen wearing formal dress. For second look they choose sports attire, all holding coat zip. 

Have a Look At RM's Family portrait

Fans Reaction

BTS RM on Marriage 

Talking about the marriage plans 32-year-old in his wewerse live, "I am 32-years-old, marrying someone or not i don't think there's is a correct answer for this. That’s just how things are these days. People feel pressured about marriage, and there are realistic aspects to consider. For women, I think society and the media keep pressuring them about having children and other issues. I just wish everyone could live according to their own pace."

He further added that, If i meet right person at right time then I might think of getting married." He questioned whether marriage solves loneliness, stating it's the wrong reason to marry. He also expressed reservations about having children, feeling ill-equipped to raise another person when he struggles to manage his own life, adding that parenthood rarely meets expectations.  He also asked if a person can't "endure being alone, will getting married really make things better?".

"If someone chooses marriage as a way to escape loneliness, I don’t think that’s the right reason. And about having children — I’m not sure about that either. Honestly, I can barely handle raising myself. Having a new life isn’t something that goes the way you want," he said.

