BTS RM Shares Rare Glimpse of His Family, ARMY Praises Rapper’s Bond and Openness

When it comes to the personal life celebrities prefer to maintain the distance from their fans. This is to keep their family members secure. South Korea's popular boy band group BTS is known for their bond and trust with their fandom Army. BTS members have openly talked about their personal life struggle but never revealed their family members for their safety. However, recently BTS leader Kim Namjoon aka RM recently shared a photo of his family portrait on his official Instagram account. The trust that RM had on Army's reliving his family identify left them emotional.

On Wednesday BTS RM shared two images on his Instagram account. In first picture RM and his family is seen wearing formal dress. For second look they choose sports attire, all holding coat zip.

Have a Look At RM's Family portrait

Fans Reaction

the immense amount of trust and love namjoon has for armys to freely share his family photo https://t.co/ZOeYEjWGNR — sen (@sugatradamus) November 5, 2025

NAMJOON SHARED A PIC WITH HIS LITTLE SISTER,MOM AND DAD OMG WHAT A BEAUTIFUL FAMILY🥹🫶 pic.twitter.com/bScK5ZXOLL — Carolyne🌱⁷⁼¹ (@mhereonlyforbts) November 5, 2025

It should always be this way fr, doing unnecessary research on their family members and personal life is wrong!

If they’re comfortable enough to share it with us, they will, just like they always have. — ⚝ sugar⁷ (@sugargotjams) November 5, 2025

If this is your first time ever seeing Namjoon's sister, (because he himself posted). I know this is bare minimum but thankyou for respecting his privacy. https://t.co/PJW1efjEZE — nush⁷ (@namgiseokbase) November 5, 2025

BTS RM on Marriage

Talking about the marriage plans 32-year-old in his wewerse live, "I am 32-years-old, marrying someone or not i don't think there's is a correct answer for this. That’s just how things are these days. People feel pressured about marriage, and there are realistic aspects to consider. For women, I think society and the media keep pressuring them about having children and other issues. I just wish everyone could live according to their own pace."

He further added that, If i meet right person at right time then I might think of getting married." He questioned whether marriage solves loneliness, stating it's the wrong reason to marry. He also expressed reservations about having children, feeling ill-equipped to raise another person when he struggles to manage his own life, adding that parenthood rarely meets expectations. He also asked if a person can't "endure being alone, will getting married really make things better?".

🐨 결혼에 대해서 쫒기고 현실적인 부분도 있고 특히 여성분들은 아이나 여러가지 문제로 사회나 미디어가 계속 프레셔를 주는거 같은데 우리한테 압박을 주는거 같은데 그냥 자기 쪼대로 살았으면 좋겠어요. 정답은 없는거 같아요. 그냥 제가 생각했을 때 결국 혼자있는 시간을 이렇게 잘 못견디면… pic.twitter.com/akqyfeXBna — 김무원 (@jooniefighting) October 5, 2025

Also Read: BTS Jin Wraps Up RunSeokjin EP Tour Encore Concert with Emotional Reunion Featuring V, Jimin (Watch Video)

"If someone chooses marriage as a way to escape loneliness, I don’t think that’s the right reason. And about having children — I’m not sure about that either. Honestly, I can barely handle raising myself. Having a new life isn’t something that goes the way you want," he said.