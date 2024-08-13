BTS V, Jimin, and Jungkook Announce Exciting Jeju Island Adventure in Upcoming 'Are You Sure?!' Episode

BTS Jimin and Jungkook travel show 'Are You Sure?!' is getting a great response from fans. The mini clips from episodes have gone viral on social media. While fans are enjoying the JK and Jimin bond, they will see BTS V as a surprise guest on the show. VminKook will be seen having fun on Jeju Island.

Are you sure is a travel show which JiminKook shot before enlisting in military service. The series is already live on disney plus hotstar. In upcoming episode JK and Jimin will be visiting Jeju Island and BTS Kim-Taehyung will be joining them. BTS Jk revealed that V insisted company that he wanted to join both of them.

BTS Jin recently got discharged from his mandatory military service, while others are still in service All member will be back in 2025 and then the band will be active from second of 2025.