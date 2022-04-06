'Bye Bye Birdie' star Bobby Rydell dies at 79

Veteran actor and pop singer Bobby Rydell is no more.

According to Variety, the former '60s teen idol, known for the songs 'Wildwood Days' and 'Volare', died of complications from pneumonia last week.

His demise was confirmed by radio legend Jerry Blavat, Rydell's longtime friend from the singer's South Philadelphia stomping grounds.

"Out of all the kids" from that era, he had the best pipes and was the greatest entertainer. He told the best stories, did the best impersonations and was the nicest guy," Blavat said.

Rydell,79, was scheduled to perform at the Golden Nugget in Atlantic City in June.

Rydell is also well-known for portaying Hugo Peabody in the George Sidney-directed film adaptation of 'Bye Bye Birdie' (1963) in the role that Michael J. Pollard originated on Broadway opposite Van Dyke, Susan Watson and Chita Rivera.

( With inputs from ANI )

