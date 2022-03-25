Cameron Britton, Mike Birbiglia join the cast of 'A Man Called Otto'

Mumbai, March 25 Cameron Britton and Mike Birbiglia have been signed for the comedy-drama film, 'A Man Called Otto which stars Tom Hanks in the titular role, reports ‘Deadline. The film, which will be directed by German-Swiss filmmaker Marc Forster, is based on Fredrik Backmans 2012 novel, ‘A Man Called Ove.

While Britton is best known for his Emmy-nominated work on Netflix's ‘Mindhunter', ‘Manhunt: Deadly Games' and ‘The Girl in the Spider's Web', Britton most recently wrapped the Gloria Sanchez Productions/Netflix limited series, Birbiglia has appeared in ‘Trainwreck', ‘The Fault in Our Stars', ‘Orange is the New Black' and ‘Billions'. He is also the writer, director and star of ‘Sleepwalk With Me' and ‘Don't Think Twice'.

As per ‘Deadline', the film tells the story of Otto Anderson essayed by Tom Hanks, a grumpy widower whose only joy comes from criticizing and judging his exasperated neighbours. When a lively young family moves in next door, he meets his match in the quick-witted and very pregnant Marisol, leading to an unexpected friendship that will turn his world upside down.

The film, which has its screenplay adapted by two-time Oscar nominee David Magee, also stars Mariana Treviño, Rachel Keller and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo.

