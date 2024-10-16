Cameron Diaz opens up about husband Benji Madden's support in her acting comeback

Washington [US], October 16 : Actor Cameron Diaz recently shared insights into her return to acting, highlighting the pivotal role her husband, Benji Madden, played in her decision.

During a discussion at the Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit on October 15, Diaz, 52, expressed immense gratitude for Madden's unwavering support, stating, "He's just the best," according to People magazine.

After nearly a decade away from the spotlight, Diaz is set to star in several exciting projects, including the upcoming film 'Back in Action' alongside Jamie Foxx and the much-anticipated 'Shrek 5'.

Her break from acting followed her role in the 2014 remake of 'Annie', during which she prioritized family life after marrying Madden in 2015 and welcoming their daughter, Raddix, in 2019.

The couple announced the birth of their son, Cardinal, in March 2024.

Reflecting on her time away, Diaz remarked, "We were in the house for a long time, which was amazing. So, I had to push myself."

According to People magazine, she emphasized that Madden encouraged her to pursue her passions, saying, "He was just like, 'You've been supporting us and building the family... It's time for us to support you and let mommy ascend and do her thing.'"

Diaz described her hiatus as a necessary period for personal growth, saying, "It felt like the right thing for me to reclaim my own life, and I just really didn't care about anything else. Nobody's opinion, nobody's success, no one's offer, no one's anything could change my mind about my decision of taking care of myself and building the life that I really wanted to have."

Ultimately, it was an irresistible opportunity from Jamie Foxx that drew her back into the industry. "I couldn't say no to Jamie in filming 'Back to Action'," she shared, adding, "He said, 'Come with me.' And I was like, 'Okay, let's do it.'"

This upcoming Netflix release, set to debut on January 17, 2025, faced delays due to Foxx's medical emergency on set in April 2023.

In addition to 'Back in Action', Diaz is currently working on Jonah Hill's dark comedy 'Outcome', which reunites her with 'Feeling Minnesota 'co-star Keanu Reeves.

