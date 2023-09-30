Campus Beats actor Shantanu Maheshwari on playing his toughest character yet!

Amazon miniTV - Amazon’s free video streaming service recently premiered the teen drama ‘Campus Beats. featuring Shantanu Maheshwari, Shruti Sinha, Sahaj Chahal, Tanvi Gadkari, Harsh Dingwanii, Tanya Bhushan, Dhanshree Yadav, Teriya Magar, Adnan Khan, and Rohan Pal in pivotal roles. The series is centered around a prestigious dance academy known as the University of Movement and Dance, or University of MAD, and the storyline and endearing characters take viewers back to the good ol' college days The narrative of the show unfolds as a chosen group of outsiders join the college through a welfare program, sparking a whirlwind of emotions, including rivalry, friendship, love, and intense competition among the existing students.

Shantanu Maheshwari plays the role of Ishaan, a 24-year-old boy who comes from a wealthy family. Talented and handsome, Ishaan is an existing student of the academy who is well-versed in many street dance styles and aspires to build his future based on his passion for dance. Along with an easy-going persona, Ishaan is also fiercely loyal but isn’t ready to commit just yet.Sharing his experience from the shoot days, Shantanu said “In terms of the screenplay, I read a lot about the character. I had to go through the script several times since there were a lot of details that I felt needed to be included to give the character a narrative. Ishaan may be a bad boy, but he has a good heart. To keep this character balanced, I had to break down the character and step into his shoes completely. It was one of the toughest characters I've ever played and I loved it.”Shantanu also mentioned how he can relate to the character with his own self, “Ishaan’s character is quite endearing. He is someone who is incredibly confident in whatever he does, whether it is dancing or the way he thinks and communicates.”