Cannes 2025: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Walks the Red Carpet in a Banarasi Saree, Gracefully Flaunts Sindoor (Watch Video)

Bollywood’s fashion icon and timeless diva, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, graced the prestigious red carpet of an international film festival, leaving everyone stunned with her look. This year, the actress chose a royal and elegant avatar that beautifully showcased the richness of Indian culture. Aishwarya Rai went wwith an Ivory Banarasi Saree designed by our very own designer Manish Malhotra and the cherry on top was the sindoor.

The actress honored Indian handloom artistry in an exquisite ivory, rose gold, and silver ensemble. She wore a handwoven Kadwa ivory Banarasi saree with a sheer white tissue dupatta, embellished with intricate real gold and silver zardozi embroidery. She accessorized with heirloom Manish Malhotra jewellery: over 500 carats of Mozambique rubies and uncut diamonds in 18k gold, highlighted by striking ruby statement rings.

A long-sleeved blouse with golden embroidered borders and a matching organza dupatta added drama to the look. Aishwarya completed her style with her signature straight hair and bold red lips, posing gracefully for photographers with waves, namastes, and flying kisses.

Talking about the carrer Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan 2', alongside Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Aishwarya Lekshmi.