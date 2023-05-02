Cardi B dons two different looks at Met Gala 2023

New York [US], May 2 : Singer Cardi B made heads turn with her stylish avatar at Met Gala 2023 red carpet.

Interestingly, Cardi served not one but two different looks at this year's edition of Hollywood's biggest fashion night.

She wore a structured ballgown by Chenpeng Studio, which began with a white shirt collar and tie before transitioning into a fitted black sweetheart bodice adorned with silver studs. It was covered in huge sculptural rosettes.

She teamed up her look with black opera gloves, statement pearl and silver earrings.

Before hitting the red carpet, Cardi stepped out of her hotel in a strapless pink bejeweled gown featuring a plunging neckline and an ornate circular embellishment made of tufted fabric. She added a multi-strand pearl choker necklace, matching multi-strand bracelets, and a hair decoration with a teardrop pearl touching her forehead.

The theme of the 2023 Met Gala, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," celebrates the late designer and the accompanying exhibit showcases around 150 of Lagerfeld's greatest outfits across his prolific six decade career designs he made while working for brands like Balmain, Patou, Chloe, Fendi, Chanel and his own eponymous label.

Cardi B is always a must-see on the Met Gala red carpet. At 2022's event, she made quite the statement for the event's "Gilded Glamour" theme, People reported.

The "Up" rapper arrived on the red carpet in a glittery gold Atelier Versace gown featuring gold chains throughout her dress, around her neck and on her arms.

Cardi B attended her very first Met Gala in 2018, showing off her baby bump just months before she and husband Offset, 31, welcomed 4-year-old daughter Kulture.

