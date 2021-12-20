Cardi B wants to go vegan, takes food advice from Drew Barrymore

Grammy-winning artist Cardi B could be going vegan with a little help from actor and talk show host Drew Barrymore.

Last weekend, the 29-year-old rapper asked her Twitter followers for help finding a good meat-free replacement. Luckily for her, Barrymore offered her some advice over social media.

The 'WAP' hitmaker had tweeted, "I want to go vegan but I love meat.. are vegan meat replacements similar to meat in taste or not really?"

"YES @iamcardib I HAVE THE ANSWER TO YOUR MEAT FREE DREAMS," Barrymore wrote in response.

"@QuornUS HAS CHANGED MY LIFE! SENDING YOU SOME IMMEDIATELY. PS I LOVE YOU," she added.

Along with the tweet, 'The Never Been Kissed' actor posted a video in which she confessed she's "one of Cardi's biggest fans ever" before sharing her own meat-free experience as a former vegetarian who now identifies as a "flex-etarian," meaning she eats "predominantly vegetarian."

She even offered to send the rapper some meat-free options from food brand Quorn, for which Barrymore serves as "Chief Mom Officer".

"By the way, I love your messaging," Barrymore added in praise of Cardi. "I love all of us trying to figure out how to figure this out."

Cardi, who has been known to geek out in some fangirl moments, was just as thrilled to hear from Barrymore, in addition to getting an answer regarding her nutritional choices.

She tweeted, "Ommmmmmmmggggggggg ....naaaa imagine getting food advice from Drew Barrymore. I love meat so much and I LOVE CRAB LEGS but I haven't been digesting food the same no more specially red meat."

"I want to start something healthier an yet tasty cause I love flavor," Cardi added in her tweet.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor