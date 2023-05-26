'Carrie' star Samantha Weinstein succumbs to cancer at 28

Toronto [Canada], May 26 : Canadian actor Samantha Weinstein, best known for starring in the 2013 remake of Stephen King's Carrie, has passed away.

Samantha died on May 14 at Princess Margaret Hospital in Toronto after being diagnosed in 2021 with a rare form of ovarian cancer. She was 28, Deadline reported.

Her death was announced on her Instagram page by her family.

"After two and a half years of cancer treatment, and a lifetime of jet setting around the world, voicing a plethora of cartoon animals, making music, and knowing more about life than most people ever will, she is off on her next adventure," her family wrote.

Launching her show business career as a child actor in 2003 with a role on an episode of the Canadian TV series The Red Green Show, Weinstein would go on to appear in such series as The Winning Season (2004), Wild Card (2005), The Border (2008), Less Than Kind (2010, Alias Grace (2018) and Burden of Truth (2020), among others. Her film credits included Jesus Henry Christ (2011), and she played the role of Heather in the Carrie remake.

Last year in an online essay, Weinstein wrote about living with cancer, coming out as non-binary and her wedding to husband Michael Knutson. He survives her, as do her parents David and Jojo Weinstein, and sister Sabrina Weinstein.

