Case filed against Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and others for indecent portrayal of Lord Rama, Sita and Ravana in ‘Adipurush’

The never-ending saga of trouble continues for Adipurush. In the latest development, case has been slammed on several members of the film. Lead actors Prabhasa and Saif Ali Khan as well as director Om Raut. Complainant Himanshu Srivastava has alleged 'indecent depiction of Lord Ram, Sita, Hanuman, Ravana in the film's teaser and following the same, Jaunpur's Judicial Magistrate Ashutosh Singh has filed the complaint.

According to Indiatoday, the complainant’s statement will be recorded on October 27. Apart from this complaint, the makers of ‘Adipurush’ are also battling a plea in Delhi court, which sought injunction against the movie. Meanwhile, recently Om Raut came out defending the portrayal and his creative choice over the criticism of Saif’s look. Reacting to the film’s heavy trolling over Saif’s portrayal of Raavan, the director told Aaj Tak: “Our Ravan in today’s time is demonic, he is cruel. The one who has abducted our Goddess Sita is cruel. We have shown what Raavan looks like in today’s time. This is not a film or a project for us.