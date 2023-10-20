Cast of Who's Your Gynac? spills the beans on their on-screen adventure

Amazon miniTV's latest medical drama series, Who’s Your Gynac? is hailed for its intriguing narrative of addressing aspects surrounding women’s healthcare issues in a lighthearted yet informative manner. The series stars Saba Azad in the lead role of Dr. Vidushi who is a fresher OB-GYN, ready to win the hearts of her patients with her cheerful nature and broad mindset. Along with Saba, the series also boasts an ensemble of talented cast including Karishma Singh, Kunal Thakur and Aaron Koul. In the series Kunal Thakur essayed the role of a paediatrician who believes in working hard and is practical in nature. Talking about the same, Kunal shared, “My character's name is Arth Dhamecha, who is a paediatrician. He is a simple boy from a Gujarati family with hard working skills and is settled in his life. With a helping nature, he is a solution-driven human being. He is actually waiting for the right partner to enter his life.”

Aaron Koul, when asked about his role and if he would swap it with any other character, expressed, “I feel Mehr's character is the one I could portray and I actually got him and enjoyed this whole journey. I couldn't do Kunal's character as I think I can't be that charming on the sets. The information that comes from the show must come through a person with experience, like a gynaecologist, so I can't be a doctor also and same goes for Karishma's role. I think I got the best role that I could portray and I am very thankful for it.” Agreeing to this, Karishma also stated, “I won't like to swap my character, I really love my character. I thoroughly enjoyed playing Swara Jain Iyer.”