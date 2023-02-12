Celebrated for villainy, Pran took acting in Hindi films to new highs

When he passed away in 2013, the centenary year of Indian cinema, Pran had been acting for well over two-thirds of his 93 years, beginning as hero and ending up as a supporting actor - but making his mark in a long stint as such a convincing and consummate villain that Indian parents did not use his name for their children for at least a quarter of a century!

He did not need any appurtenances to portray his evil nature onscreen - just a glare from his remarkable eyes, along with his steely voice, and a sneer - where enough.

Pran, however, sought to imbue each performance - whether as villain or supporting actor - with something different, be it mannerisms, make-up, and proper accents. Remember his outings as a Pathan, a Nepali, a Bhopali, and a Goan, or the ones in which he modelled his appearance on Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, Abraham Lincoln, or Sam Pitroda?

Born on this day

