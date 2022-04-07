Celebrities promote physical, mental health on World Health Day 2022
On World Health Day on Thursday, several celebrities took to social media and posted glimpses of their motivating workout sessions.
Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa Shetty posted a video in which she prioritised both physical and mental health.
"Prioritise 'You' over everything else. Don't just restrict this for a day, let it become a habit. Your mental health, physical health, and nutrition make up the lifestyle you've chosen. Make it a good one," the caption read.
Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who is a yoga enthusiast, shared a picture on her Instagram Story in which she can be seen working out on in her house.
"World Health Day #stayfitdontquit," she wrote.
Fashion designer Masaba shared a clip of her intense workout session on her Instagram handle.
The caption read, "Happy World Health Day! Today ( or any day ) is a good day to start investing in the greatest gift that you've been given ... your body! Changed my workout a bit,lots of conditioning,drills and the aim is to get my body fat per cent down this month and really shred with - what are your goals this month ?"
For the unversed, World Health Day, which is celebrated on April 7 annually, is marked to raise awareness about various health issues on a global level.
