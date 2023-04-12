Celina Jaitly reacts on allegations of her ‘sleeping with Fardeen Khan and Feroz Khan

Celina Jaitly has slammed a Twitter troll who accused her of sleeping with Fardeen Khan and his late father Feroz Khan. The Bollywood actress took to her Twitter handle and lashed out at the user who made shocking claims about her. The netizen, who claims to be a member of the overseas Censor Board, alleged that Jaitly is the only B-Town actress who 'slept' with Fardeen Khan and his father Feroz. One Umair Sandhu, who often posts scandalous tweets about film stars and celebrities, wrote in a tweet, “Celina Jaitley is the only actress in Bollywood who slept with both father ( Feroze Khan ) and son ( Fardeen Khan ) many times.” Celina made her acting debut opposite Fardeen in Feroz Khan's Janasheen in 2003.

Dear Mr Sandhu hope posting this gave you the much needed girth & length to become a man & some hope to cure you of your erectile dysfunction. There are others ways to fix your problem..like going to a doctor, you must try it sometime! #celinajaitly @TwitterSafety pls take action https://t.co/VAZJFBS3Da — Celina Jaitly (@CelinaJaitly) April 11, 2023

Celina hit back saying, “Dear Mr Sandhu hope posting this gave you the much needed girth and length to become a man and some hope to cure you of your erectile dysfunction. There are others ways to fix your problem… like going to a doctor, you must try it sometime! @TwitterSafety pls take action. ”Many came to Celina's support and asked her to sue Umair Sandhu. “Defamation complaint can also fix him well. Plz do that, I advice,” read a comment. “Take some strict legal action against this fraud, don't let him get away easily. He has been posting nonstop vile stuff against everyone,” commented another. “Wonder, how could someone make such disrespectful and offensive comments. Glad to see, you are taking action,” commented a follower.Celina Jaitly made her Bollywood debut with Janasheen. The actress featured in the Feroz Khan directorial with his son Fardeen. She was seen as Jessica Periera. Jaitly went on to feature in other Hindi films like Tom Dick And Harry, Apna Sapna Money Money, No Entry and Golmaal Returns. She made her acting comeback with the film Season’s Greetings in 2020.The Twitter handle under the name Umair Sandhu often shares mean tweets against Bollywood actors. Recently, it made tweets against Salman Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and Shehnaaz Gill.Celina currently lives in Austria with her husband Peter Haag and their three kids.



