Celine Dion's shares emotional battle, fighting stiff-person syndrome for her sons' sake

Washington [US], June 11 : Global superstar Celine Dion recently revealed the sheer determination and love for her children that fueled her in the midst of a gruelling health battle.

As she has faced grief and severe health struggles over the years, Dion has become a beacon of unrelenting courage and resilience, inspiring fans worldwide.

Diagnosed with the rare autoimmune and neurological disorder stiff-person syndrome in August 2022, nearly six years after the passing of her husband, Rene Angelil, from throat cancer, Dion shares her emotional journey of finding strength for her three sons, Rene-Charles, 23, and 13-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy, in an interview with People magazine.

Battling mysterious health issues since the mid-2000s, Dion's symptoms, including excruciating muscle spasms, and difficulty walking, and breathing, intensified in the years leading up to her SPS diagnosis.

Dion recounted during the interview that she "barely could walk at one point, and I was missing very much living. My kids started to notice. I was like, 'Okay, they already lost a parent. I don't want them to be scared.' You lost your dad, [but] mom has a condition and it's different. I'm not going to die. It's something that I'm going to learn to live with."

Having to cancel a planned Las Vegas residency and tour dates in late 2021 and 2022, Dion shared her diagnosis with the world in a tearful video on Instagram in December 2022.

Acknowledging the difficulties she faced in talking about her health challenges, Dion expressed to People magazine, her ongoing journey of understanding the condition and its impact on her life and career.

In an upcoming Prime Video documentary, 'I Am: Celine Dion,' directed by Academy Award-nominated director Irene Taylor and set to stream globally on June 25, Dion showcases her unwavering determination to return to the stage.

She emphasizes, "I miss it so much. The people, I miss them. If I can't run, I'll walk. If I can't walk, I'll crawl ... I won't stop."

Celine Dion has had a remarkable career with numerous timeless hits. Some of her most famous songs include 'My Heart Will Go On', 'All by Myself', 'It's All Coming Back to Me Now', 'The Power of Love' and more.

