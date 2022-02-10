Censor Board clears RGV's 'Khatra: Dangerous' with 'A' certificate

Chennai, Feb 10 Director Ram Gopal Varma on Thursday announced that his film, 'Khatra: Dangerous', had been cleared by the Censor Board with an 'A' certificate.

Taking to Twitter, the director wrote, "Great news! 'Khatra: Dangerous' has passed through Censor. It's India's first lesbian background film ever since the honourable Supreme Court repealed section 377. Will be confirming the release date soon."

The director also went on to say, "'Khatra: Dangerous' starring Naina Ganguly and Apsara Rani, as a lesbian love couple passed censor with an 'A' certificate and I frankly would have been disappointed if it didn't get an 'A'.

"Lots didn't expect 'Khatra: Dangerous' to pass through Censor because it's a love story between two women but same-sex relationships have been legitimised when Section 377 was repealed.

"'Khatra: Dangerous' will be releasing in both theatres and OTT as soon as the release date is finalised sometime in March. The film is about a crime drama with a lesbian couple."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor