‘Chaand Baaliyan’ hitmaker Aditya A says his new song ‘Tarse Jiya’ can adapt to any setting

Mumbai, July 9 Singer-songwriter Aditya A, who is known for the viral hit track ‘Chaand Baaliyan’, has released his latest song, ‘Tarse Jiya’, in collaboration with Samriddhi Khatri.

The song evokes a sense of calm and nostalgia.

The lyrics for the song were furnished by Aditya himself. The composition and production skilfully craft a serene ballad that mirrors the beauty of rainfall.

Talking about the song, Aditya said: "‘Tarse Jiya’ is a feeling! It is my attempt to bottle up that feeling of serenity that comes with my favourite season -- the rain. This song has a unique ability to adapt to any setting, and with Samriddhi’s vocals, it surely makes the audience feel connected to the music and the surroundings. I hope the listeners find peace and feel the same joy that we felt while creating it.”

Samriddhi added: “Lending my voice to 'Tarse Jiya' alongside the talented Aditya was an exciting experience. We wanted to create a relatable song that embraces the beauty of nature and the depth of love. This track speaks to the soul and will make you feel as if you're right there, in the moment, no matter where you are or what you’re feeling.”

The track is available to stream on YouTube.

