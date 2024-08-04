"Chalo ji time to work...": Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan wrap up European vacation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4 : Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, who are often known for their love for travelling, recently spent a memorable summer in Europe with their sons, Taimur and Jehangir.

After enjoying their time abroad, the family is now heading back to Mumbai.

Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, Kareena shared a series of pictures from their long vacation.

In the first picture, Saif is seen relaxing with a hat covering his face, and the second picture features the stunning Kareena herself.

Along with the pictures, Kareena added a caption that read, "Chalo ji time to work...And that's a wrap to summer 2024 See you soon My Mumbaiiii."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena and Ayushmann Khurrana have been roped in to star together in ace director Meghna Gulzar's new film 'Daayra'.

'Singham Again' also stars Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. It is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise.

'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Ajay Devgn, Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014.

She also has Hansal Mehta's 'The Buckingham Murders' in the pipeline.

