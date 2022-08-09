Changemakers of India - Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra has become a notable name in Hollywood after having a fruitful career in Bollywood. Now she is not only representing herself but she is also representing India to the world.She has received numerous accolades, including two National Film Award and five Filmfare Awards. In 2016, the Government of India honoured her with the Padma Shri, and Time named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world, and in the next two years, Forbes listed her among the World's 100 Most Powerful Women.

Chopra promotes social causes such as environment and women's rights and is vocal about gender equality, the gender pay gap, and feminism. She has worked with UNICEF since 2006 and was appointed as the national and global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for child rights in 2010 and 2016, respectively. Her namesake foundation for health and education works toward providing support to underprivileged Indian children. In addition to her acting career, Chopra has ventured into music and signed with Universal Music Group in 2011. As a recording artist, she has released three singles and provided vocals for a number of her film songs.. She is also the founder of the production company Purple Pebble Pictures, under which she has produced several regional Indian films, including the acclaimed Marathi film Ventilator (2016).

