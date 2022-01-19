Charlie Matthau to develop Hillary Manton Lodge novel 'Jane Of Austin' as TV Series
Filmmaker Charlie Matthau is all set to develop a TV series based on Hillary Manton Lodge novel 'Jane of Austin: A Novel of Sweet Tea and Sensibility.'
Deadline reported that 'Jane of Austin' is a reworking of 'Sense and Sensibility', but set in modern Austin, Texas.
'Jane of Austin: A Novel of Sweet Tea and Sensibility' follows the story of sisters Jane (19) and Celia (28) who find themselves forced out of their San Francisco tea shop just a few years after their father's business scandal shatters their lives.
A search for a writer for the TV series is underway, as per Deadline.
