Charlie Matthau to develop Hillary Manton Lodge novel 'Jane Of Austin' as TV Series

By ANI | Published: January 19, 2022 10:02 PM2022-01-19T22:02:07+5:302022-01-19T22:10:02+5:30

Filmmaker Charlie Matthau is all set to develop a TV series based on Hillary Manton Lodge novel 'Jane of Austin: A Novel of Sweet Tea and Sensibility.'

Charlie Matthau to develop Hillary Manton Lodge novel 'Jane Of Austin' as TV Series | Charlie Matthau to develop Hillary Manton Lodge novel 'Jane Of Austin' as TV Series

Charlie Matthau to develop Hillary Manton Lodge novel 'Jane Of Austin' as TV Series

Next

Filmmaker Charlie Matthau is all set to develop a TV series based on Hillary Manton Lodge novel 'Jane of Austin: A Novel of Sweet Tea and Sensibility.'

Deadline reported that 'Jane of Austin' is a reworking of 'Sense and Sensibility', but set in modern Austin, Texas.

'Jane of Austin: A Novel of Sweet Tea and Sensibility' follows the story of sisters Jane (19) and Celia (28) who find themselves forced out of their San Francisco tea shop just a few years after their father's business scandal shatters their lives.

A search for a writer for the TV series is underway, as per Deadline.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Hillary manton lodgeHillary manton lodgeCharlie matthauJane of austin