Charlize Theron says she wants "open conversation" with her children

Washington [US], November 7 : South African-American actress and film producer Charlize Theron opened up about how her children inspire her to learn about new subjects, like ancient Egypt.

She revealed this at the Town & Country's 10th Annual Philanthropy Summit, where she was honoured alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger, according to 'People' magazine.

Theron is no stranger to working with young people- she is a mother to two girls, August, 7, and Jackson, 11. The 48-year-old actress has always had a dual perspective on the world since founding the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project in 2007 to aid African youth in the struggle against HIV and AIDS.

But when it comes to her children, things are "different" because she spends so much time with them every day, which has given the 'Mad Max: Fury Road' star an intimate understanding of how they think.

"In the moment, you're like, 'Oh, that's funny,'" Theron said. "When you think about it, there's real power in the innocence of what that is for them, and we lose that the older we get, so it's great to have these two nuggets."

Her parenting journey began in 2012 when she adopted Jackson into her budding family and grew three years later when she welcomed August. The South African native later revealed to 'People' in 2018 that she always knew adoption would be her pathway to motherhood due to her upbringing and early exposure to orphanages and children in need.

Her upbringing played a significant role in her humanitarian endeavours to address issues such as gender-based violence, unemployment, and homicide in her own country.

For the 'Hancock' actress, it's critical to make sure her kids are aware and educated, but it's also crucial to manage their exposure. Even while she keeps them off of social media, she is aware that some subjects might get through the cracks.

"I've always wanted to have an open conversation with my kids and I want them to feel like they can come and talk to me about anything," the Golden Globe winner says of her mindset. "When they have brought up something inappropriate, I always think, 'Don't be stern. Just be cool because they're bringing this to you. They feel safe enough to bring this to you,' and I want to keep that going."

"When you're actually in [parenthood] and you're experiencing it, the evidence is right there," Theron said. "You understand how you could have been so much better as a child."

The actress also shared how working alongside young people has changed her perspective on joy and hope in a way that she doesn't see in other places. "You just think to yourself, if they can have that fire in their belly living in these circumstances, then God damn it, we should have a tenth of that," Theron said on stage. "It makes you realize that happiness and enjoying this precious life that we have takes very little," reported People.

