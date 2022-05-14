Charlize Theron shares video of her MCU character Clea in full costume

Los Angeles, May 14 Oscar winning actress Charlize Theron offered a better look at Marvel character Clea from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, after a blink-and-you-missed-it appearance at the end of the recently released superhero film 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness', reports 'Deadline'.

As per 'Deadline', Theron shared a video of what appears to be a 3D body scan session of herself in character. She stands inside a circle of scaffolding with about 100 cameras spaced evenly throughout it. The video reveals Theron's full look, head to toe, including her cape, long platinum hair and, of course, the character's purple tights and boots.

The actress simply wrote, "Sneaky peaky BTS." Screenwriter Michael Waldron talked about the character and the actress at Deadline's 'Hero Nation podcast'. He told 'Deadline', "First off - Charlize Theron, holy shit."

"We always knew we wanted to introduce Clea, who in the comics is, you could say, the great love of Doctor Strange but really in a lot of ways his formidable equal as a sorcerer herself. Her backstory is fascinating; she's the niece of Dormammu, the giant floating head from the first movie", he added.

