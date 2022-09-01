Charu Asopa, Rajeev Sen reconcile after announcing separation

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have announced that they have decided to give their marriage another try. The two had separated some time back and speculation of divorce had been doing rounds. The duo, who tied the knot in 2019, got separated during the Covid-induced lockdown but managed to work things out and got back together.

However, shortly after being blessed with their baby girl Ziana, the couple once again decided to part ways and this time around, things did get a little murkier. Rajeev went on to accuse Charu of not informing him about her first marriage but the Mere Angne Mein actress denied the allegations saying he knew everything from the very start.Sharing a family picture, the two stars shared a long note on their respective Instagram accounts. They mentioned that they were considering getting a divorce but eventually decided to keep their marriage for good.

“Marraiges are made in heaven but it is left to us to make it work. Yes we went ahead and announced that we are ending our marriage and we realised that we had reached the dead end and nothing beyond. Divorce was an option we were considering and we wont deny that..Happy to announce that we have decided to keep our Marriage for good , We both are blessed with a beautiful daughter ziana & we wish to give her the very best as parents . Her upbringing & happiness is our number one priority.. We want to thank all our fans for always supporting us as a couple & never giving up on us .. Thank you everyone for blessing Ziana with so much love. Charu & Rajeev,” the couple shared on social media.