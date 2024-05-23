Check out Akshay Kumar's 'Today's Agenda' with his dog

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23 : Actor Akshay Kumar shared his 'today's agenda' with his dog on social media.

On Thursday, The 'Khiladi' actor dropped a picture on Instagram and revealed his agenda. He wrote, "On today's agenda: sniff, walk, repeat :)."

In the picture, Akshay wore a black hoodie, shorts and a cap. He can be seen walking with his dog.

As soon as he shared the post, netizens flooded the comment section with love and respect.

A user wrote, "Awwww" while another fan commented, "Love you sir".

Netizens also dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Talking about his movies, Akshay was last seen in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.'

The movie directed by Ali Abbas Zafar boasts an ensemble cast featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran in a captivating villainous role, alongside Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant parts.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' which was released in cinemas on April 10, 2024, faced a clash at the box office with Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan'.He is gearing up for 'Jolly LLB 3'.

Recently, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi wrapped up the Jolly 'LLB 3' Rajasthan shoot.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay shared a video from the set of 'Jolly LLB 3' with co-star Arshad Warsi. Kumar and Warsi are seen riding bikes in the footage while covered in blood. The video hints that the BTS may be from a combat scene in the film.

Akshay captioned the video, " And that's a schedule wrap! As you can see both the Jollys had a jolly good time in Rajasthan. #JollyLLB3"

In 2017, Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi starred in Jolly LLB 2, a spiritual sequel to Jolly LLB, released in 2013. The first film featured Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla in the lead roles. Amrita Rao also starred in the first part.

Akshay also has 'Welcome To The Jungle,' slated for release during the Christmas 2024 weekend. He also has 'Sarfira,' directed by Sudha Kongara and 'Khel Khel Mein' in his kitty. 'Dhawan Karenge' is streaming on JioCinema.

