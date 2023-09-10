Check out how Kareena Kapoor is ready for Sunday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10 : Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan often shares glimpses of her daily life with fans on social media.

On Sunday, she took to her Instagram and asked her fans whether they were ready for Sunday.

Kareena shared a picture on her Instagram stories which she captioned, “Are you ready for Sunday? I Am…”

She wore a red dress with golden embroidery on the neckline. She accessorized her look with golden jhumkas and chose a light makeup look.

Kareena is all set to mark her debut on OTT with her thriller film ‘Jaane Jaan,’ which is releasing on Septmmber 21.

She will also be seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book 'The Devotion of Suspect X'.

It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Kareena also has 'The Crew' in her kitty.

'The Crew' stars Kareena, Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. It is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry.

However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

Actor Kapil Sharma will also be seen in a special cameo role in 'The Crew'. Makers recently announced the release date. 'The Crew' is all set to hit the theatres on March 22, 2024. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film in her kitty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor