Check out how Raveena Tandon relaxes on a rainy day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 : Actor Raveena Tandon has treated her fans with a glimpse of her relaxing time on a rainy day.

On Wednesday, she took to Instagram and shared a picture where she had put coconut oil on her head and wore a towel around her neck.

Along with the post, she wrote, "Just a rainy day to relax, sir mien nariyal ka tel and a super Champi..."

Recently, Raveena was conferred with the Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan this year. The celebration for her new feat is still going on. Raveena treated fans with some inside pictures in which, Juhi Chawla, Shilpa Shetty, and Sonali Bendre could be seen partying together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raveena will be seen in a forthcoming romantic-comedy film 'Ghudchadi' alongside Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthan and Khushali Kumar in the upcoming months. Apart from that, she also has 'Patna Shukla' in his kitty.

