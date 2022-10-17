Check out poster of Ridhi Dogra, Anshuman Jha-starrer 'Lakadbaggha'

Actors Ridhi Dogra and Anshuman Jha are all set to come up with a film titled 'Lakadbaggha'.

The action movie, which is written by Alok Sharma and directed by Victor Mukherjee, is scheduled to release this winter.

On Monday, the makers unveiled the first poster of the film, which is about an ordinary boy who is on an extraordinary mission to fight against the illegal animal trade industry.

An animal-loving vigilante Arjun Bakshi, while trying to protect his adopted Indian stray dogs, unearths the fact that an underground illegal animal trade cell functions from Kolkata port. On investigating he chances upon a rare species of the Indian Striped Hyena (Lakadbaggha) - which has been kidnapped from Corbett National Park & is being sold in the black market.

Anshuman, who leads the film, had put over six months into training in Krav-Maga (Israeli Martial Arts Form) and also went to New York to train under Tsahi Shemesh (Trainer of the Avengers team-Falcon and The Winter Soldier).

"Animals and action films are two of my BIGGEST passions. After playing a gay man in Hum Bhi Akele... I wanted to do something high octane but pure. I have given more than 12 months of my life in training, shooting and trying to be authentic towards the 'Hand-To-Hand' martial arts form this movie brings to India 'Krav-Maga' - its just raw street fight style action. It is an Action Thriller made by a bunch of animal lovers so it's not JUST an Action film, it has more. I am grateful to the team, especially the stunt team on the film," Anshuman said.

Ridhi also shared her experience working on the film.

"This film is special at many levels. At the heart of it is the story. Not everyday you see a film that has the good mix of content with masala. This film dwells into the plight of animals and their welfare. That instantly made me want to do it as my bollywood debut. Second thing was the action and the character I got to play. At this point perhaps I can't say much, but I will say - I definitely wanted to do something different than the characters I've played on the web - for a first film and this film and my part in it gave me that experience. I have always choosen my projects based on the team. Anshuman's choice and his passion for animals & the stellar international team at work, I wanted to be a part of the story from the very first reading. Anshuman is just so clear and incredibly planned in how he wanted to take the process of the film - his precision & clarity is a joy as an actor for me and rubs off on the team," she added.

Produced by First Ray Films, 'Lakadbaggha' also stars Milind Soman.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor