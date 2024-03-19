Check out Priyanka Chopra's reaction to Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 19 : The first poster for the Indian version of 'Citadel' is finally out, titled 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Now, Priyanka Chopra has reacted to the news and showed excitement for the Hindi series.

The 'Desi Girl' dropped the poster on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Cannot wait for this series to unravel another layer of Citadel."

The title was disclosed at a Prime Video event in Mumbai on Tuesday in the presence of the show's team.

Varun and Samantha were extremely excited as they opened up about their experiences working in 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'. Interestingly, the names of Varun and Samantha's characters in the show are Honey and Bunny.

About the show, Varun said, "I want to express my gratitude to Prime Video for backing us and Raj and DK for giving me this opportunity. I remember when I saw Family Man, I picked up a call and had a word with DK and told him that I am a big fan of your work and I really want to know how I can collaborate with you...he told me that we are in talks with the Russo brothers for some projects, and now it's here."

Samantha also talked about the show, especially her action stunts."I never would have imagined that I could take action... till the last moment, I thought that I would not be able to do this. I am extremely grateful to Raj and DK for coming to my rescue," she said.

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' described as a gritty spy action thriller with the heartwarming allure of a love story, is set against the vibrant tapestry of the 1990s.

Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saquib Saleem, and Sikandar Kher are also part of the Indian Citadel world. The show is an Indian adaptation of the international series, which was created by the Russo brothers. The global version of the series stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden.

Meanwhile, on the work front, in the coming months, Priyanka will be seen in 'Heads of State', alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. She is also set to lend her voice to Disneynature's upcoming film Tiger. The movie will be released on Disney+ Hotstar and it revolves around understanding the intricacies of the intriguing world of one of our planet's most loved creatures.

Speaking about the project, Priyanka shared, "It's just wonderful to be able to be a part of something so special and to tell the story of this magnificent animal that comes from my countryI was very honoured."Speaking about the relatability of the narrative, she added, "I have always loved tigers, and I feel a kinship with the female tigerI feel very protective of my family. Ambar's journey is something I think every mom would relate to."

On the Bollywood front, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

