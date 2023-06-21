Check out Shilpa Shetty's message on Yoga Day

London [UK], June 21 : Though Shilpa Shetty is on holiday, it hasn't stopped her from exercising.

As it's International Yoga Day today, Shilpa took to Instagram and dropped a video of her performing yoga against a scenic backdrop.

Alongside the clip, Shilpa urged everyone to make Yoga a part of their life.

"A spark of a smile can spread the fire of happiness around us. But to be able to do so, one needs to be happy within... Make Yoga a part of your lives too, for a healthy mind, body, and soul. As they say, a healthy person is a happy person. Wishing everyone a Happy & Healthy Yoga Day..Atmanamaste," she wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtvYWVFICFM/?hl=en

Shilpa has been practising yoga for years now. She had earlier launched a holistic health app known that caters to yoga, exercise, diet programs, and immunity.

Shilpa once took to her Instagram to share, "Yoga adds years to your life and life to your years." She mentioned that she believes this saying to be very accurate. She starts the day with yoga as it sets the tone for the rest of the day. She shares that she does the Eka pada Utkatasana (one-legged chair pose) and goes into Anjaneyasana (low lunge).

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Shilpa will be seen in Rohit Shetty's OTT debut 'Indian Police Force', which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime.

She will also act in 'KD-The Devil' as Satyavati alongside V Ravichandran, and Sanjay Dutt. The pan-India multilingual will be released in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

