Check out teaser of 'Ronth' film

New Delhi [India], May 26 : Roshan Mathew and Dileesh Pothan are all set to come up with 'Ronth' film. On Monday, the film's teaser was unveiled. It is inspired by director Shahi Kabir's own experience as a former cop, as per a press note.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pRjdMzPPwhA&feature=youtu.be

Set over the course of a single night, the teaser follows two police officers as they navigate a series of challenges on duty, while unpacking the rules and lessons of policing, mentorship, and the evolving dynamics of a senior-junior relationship.

The teaser introduces Sub Inspector Yohannan (Dileesh Pothan) and his junior, Dinanath (Roshan Mathew), on night patrol duty. As the senior imparts lessons on observation and restraint, the younger officer gives back in witty ways setting up a layered exploration of duty, mentorship, and the quiet power struggles between the two.

Sharing what audience can expect from the film, Shahi Kabir said, "While writing Ronth, I drew inspiration from my time as a cop and from my interpersonal relationship with my colleagues on duty. This is a world I've lived in, and through these characters, I hope the audience gets a glimpse into the human, more realistic side of policing, while also experiencing the emotional and gripping drama the film has to offer."

'Ronth' marks Junglee Pictures' foray into Malayalam-language cinema.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor