Check out this uber-cool selfie of Kareena, Karisma with Saif Ali Khan

Sunday turned out to be a fun day for Kapoor sisters -- Kareena and Karisma.

Kareena and Karisma spent Sunday with their family and bonded over food and uber-cool pictures.

Taking to Instagram Story, Kareena dropped several pictures from her fam jam. She shared a glimpse of feast organised at Karisma's house.

"Lolo ke ghar ka feast," Kareena captioned the picture.

In another picture, we can see Kareena's aunt Rima Jain and cousin Nitasha Nanda seated on a sofa while her husband Saif Ali Khan and cousin Zahan were seated at the back.

Karisma, too, shared pictures from her fun-filled weekend with her family. She uploaded a super cool mirror selfie with Kareena and Saif from an elevator.

"Group for life..#familylove," Karisma captioned the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CnJ9K61rbxM/?hl=en

Kareena reshared the image and added "favourite people" sticker to it.

All of them were dressed in casuals. Kareena was spotted wearing a white t-shirt with black pants. Even Karisma was spotted in white. Saif opted for an all-denim look.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film.

Speaking of Saif's upcoming projects, he will be seen portraying Ravan in Om Raut's 'Adipurush', which will be out in January 2023. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Prabhas in the lead roles. It is based on the Indian Epic Ramayana.

Karisma will be seen in Brown, a project directed by Abhinay Deo of Delhi Belly fame.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor