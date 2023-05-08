Check out trailer of Manoj Bajpayee-starrer 'Bandaa'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8 : The trailer of Manoj Bajpayee-starrer courtroom drama 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Hai' is out.

'Bandaa' is written by Deepak Kingr. It is the story of an ordinary man , a high court lawyer who single-handedly fought an extraordinary case for the rape of a minor under the POCSO act.

Sharing the link of the trailer, Manoj on Instagram wrote, "One ordinary Man. One God man. And one extraordinary case. Witness the trial that captured the nation's attention, in #BandaaOnZEE5.Premieres 23rd May."

"Portraying the role of P.C Solanki in 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' has been an incredible experience as it is the inspiring story of an ordinary man who fought an extraordinary case against all odds for truth and justice. With the trailer out today, I hope that it appeals to the viewers and compels them to witness this story of victory and what all it took for P.C Solanki to achieve what he did," he further said.

Director Apoorv Singh Karki also shared the details about the film.

"Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' will always be special to my heart as it marks my first directorial debut in the industry and I couldn't be happier to work Manoj Bajpayee as the lead actor. I think this is one of Manoj sir's finest performance and the way he has portrayed an ordinary man's extraordinary fight will be remembered for a long time. It was Suparn Sir and Vinod Sir's faith in me that gave me the confidence to help shape this hard-hitting drama. I am eagerly looking forward to seeing the audiences' reaction to the film," he said.

Producer Vinod Bhanushali said, "A courtroom drama that makes you question about people's faith and beliefs and question what's right and wrong. Bandaa is the braveness of this little girl and the unwavering fight of justice by PC Solanki. It is Manoj Bajpayee's interpretation of Solanki ji's character, Apoorv's dedication and passion to bring this story to life with Suparn's expertise that makes Bandaa what it is."

"As a filmmaker, a film with subject that resonates with society, their beliefs, and makes you raise pertinent question guided by the spirit of the common man always appeals me. Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai will show you one such story that will inspire you with the courage of a young girl, and the power of a common man who uses the system in his fight for justice and addresses several important themes like faith, power and willpower. Our audiences will see yet another powerful performance by Manoj Bajpayee in a film helmed by Apoorv Singh Karki," producer Suparn S Varma added.

'Bandaa' will be out on ZEE5 on May 23.

