Check out trailer of 'Tron: Ares'

Los Angeles [US], July 18 : A new trailer of Disney's 'Tron: Ares' has been unveiled.

TRON: Ares follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind's first encounter with A.I. beings.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fvKIdyVdgdg

The new trailer debuts the new song by Grammy award winner band Nine Inch Nails, titled 'As Alive As You Need Me To Be'. The asset hints at a face-off between humanity and artificial intelligence, showcasing sleek visuals from Industrial Light & Magic (ILM) and a pulsating score from Nine Inch Nails.

Directed by Joachim Rønning , the film stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, with Gillian Anderson, and Jeff Bridges.

Sean Bailey, Jeffrey Silver, Justin Springer, Jared Leto, Emma Ludbrook and Steven Lisberger are the producers, with Russell Allen serving as executive producer.

TRON: Ares is a follow-up to Disney's 1982 seminal science fiction film, TRON and the 2010 sequel, TRON: Legacy. The film is set to release in India on 10th October 2025 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor