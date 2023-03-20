Check out who are Rani Mukerji's 'Do Anmol Ratan'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20 : R Mukerji's film, 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' is garnering a lot of praise from the audience. People from the Bollywood including, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Kajol, and others praised the performance of R. Now, Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh have shared a happy selfie with 'Mrs Chatterjee' to celebrate the release of her film.

The 'Gunday' actor took to Instagram and posted a picture where Arjun can be seen posing with R and Ranveer. R wore a black outfit. Arjun and Ranveer also twinned in black outfits.

He captioned the post, "Mrs Chatterjee ke Do Anmol Ratan." With laughing and black emoji.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqA2Al5BqBs/

Ranveer also dropped a happy snap and wrote, "Mrs. Chatterjee vs Gunday!" with smiley emojis.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqA0e0kIFAv/?hl=en

As soon as they shared the post, fans bombarded the comment section with lovable comments.

A fan wrote, "3 people I love the most," while other user commented, "All are my favourite".

Recently, R paid a visit to the Golden Temple at a time when her film ''Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' is running in theatres.

R essays the role of a mother battling the state for her kids. The film is based on Sagarika Chakaraborty's book The Journey of a Mother. Helmed by Ashima Chibber, 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway' also stars Neena Gupta, Jim Sarbh and rban Bhattacharya among others. The film hit the theatres on Friday.

Sagarika Chatterjee is a woman who stood up against the government of Norway to fight for the right to be reunited with her children after they were taken away from her and placed in foster care and were told that they will not be returned until the age of 18.

