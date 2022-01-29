Cher sings new version of 'The Golden Girls' theme song for upcoming Betty White tribute

Iconic singer Cher is paying tribute to late star Betty White through a rendition of the song 'Thank You For Being a Friend'.

According to People magazine, Cher gave the special performance of the iconic theme song on the original Golden Girls Stage 5 in Hollywood, where the long-running NBC series was taped.

The 'Believe' singer shared a fabulous clip to her social media on Friday, in which she sang an all-new cover to 1980s sitcom 'The Golden Girls' that starred White along with Bea Arthur, Estelle Getty and Rue McClanahan.

Originally written and recorded in 1978 by Andrew Gold, 'Thank You For Being a Friend' was later covered by Cynthia Fee. That was the version used on the Emmy-winning series which ran from 1985 until 1992.

"Every Friend is Golden," Cher captioned the clip on her Instagram, along with details for the upcoming TV special 'Celebrating Betty White: America's Golden Girl', airing on January 31.

The star-studded event will include tributes from US President Joe Biden, Drew Barrymore, Valerie Bertinelli, Bryan Cranston, Ted Danson, Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Fallon, Tina Fey, Ana Gasteyer, Goldie Hawn, Vicki Lawrence, Jane Leeves, Jay Leno, Anthony Mackie, Wendie Malick, Joel McHale, Tracy Morgan, Jean Smart, Mary Steenburgen and more.

"Co-stars, friends, admirers and those who shared special moments with White recount their favourite memories and reveal untold stories to commemorate the life and legacy of the trailblazing television star. The telecast will include clips and never-before-seen footage that best capture White's irreverent tone, spirit and impeccable comedic timing that are a hallmark of her decades-long career," NBC said in a release.

White died on December 31, 2021, six days after suffering a stroke, according to a copy of her death certificate obtained by People magazine earlier this month. Her demise came nearly two weeks before she would have celebrated her 100th birthday.

'Celebrating Betty White: America's Golden Girl' will air on January 31 at 10 pm ET on NBC.

( With inputs from ANI )

