Chhup Chhup Takati Hun Teaser: AR Rahman's Soulful Track from Amar Singh Chamkila To Release Tomorrow (Watch Video)

Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh star in 'Amar Singh Chamkila,' set to premiere on Netflix on April 12, 2024. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the movie's trailer has garnered a significant response from audiences. The film portrays the story of Punjab's Elvis Presley, Amar Singh Chamkila (portrayed by Diljit), who gained fame in the 80s for his musical prowess. Tragically, Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot Kaur (played by Parineeti) were fatally shot by an unidentified group of motorcyclists at the age of 27. The highly anticipated music video for the song 'Chhup Chhup Takati Hun' will be released tomorrow. Legend musician AR.Rahman shared this update on his official X account (formerly Twitter). He also attached short clip of song which gave glimpse of song.

Ahead of the release, several BTS videos have been circulating on social media. Parineeti gained some extra pound for this role. While talking about why he opted for OTT Chamkila director Imtiaz Ali stated that, Chamkila is a very big subject and I think it’s a universal subject. So, I wanted people that are not from Punjab should also see it and enjoy it. People perhaps that are not from this country and don’t even speak these native languages should be able to enjoy.

On Workfront Imtiaz Ali gave some blockbusters like Love Aaj Kal, Jab We Met, Tamasha, and Highway. After his last two releases Jab Harry Met Sejal and Love Aaj Kal have not been successful, he is looking to make his comeback with Amar Singh Chamkila.

